Plumlee finished Monday's 120-102 loss to Utah with 18 points (5-6 FG, 8-11 FT), eight rebounds, five assists and one block in 26 minutes.

Plumlee came up just two rebounds away from securing another double-double, and it would've been the seventh time he accomplished that feat in this month alone. A strong two-way threat who's having a career-best season, Plumlee is averaging career-high marks in both points (12.0) and rebounds (9.8) while tying his career-best output in assists (3.6) through 48 appearances so far.