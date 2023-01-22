Plumlee totaled 25 points (11-14 FG, 3-4 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists and one steal across 29 minutes during Saturday's 122-118 victory over the Hawks.

Plumlee was a dominant force once again Saturday, continuing what has been arguably the best fantasy season of his career. Despite shooting just 65.8 percent from the free-throw line since Christmas Day, Plumlee has remained an excellent fantasy contributor thanks to his averages of 16.0 points, 11.6 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.7 blocks over a 14-game stretch during which he's converted at an impressive 75.2 percent clip from the field. The 32-year-old is on an expiring deal, however, and remains a prime candidate to be moved ahead of the Feb. 9 trade deadline, with any potential move unlikely to afford him as much playing time as he's received with Charlotte this season.