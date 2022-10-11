Plumlee (foot) won't play in Wednesday's preseason game against the 76ers, Jason Owens of Yahoo! Sports reports.

Plumlee suffered a sprained left foot during Monday's exhibition, and the team was quick to rule him out for the preseason finale in an effort to give him as much time as possible to rehab. The medical staff should have a better idea of Plumlee's availability for the regular-season opener as they re-evaluate the injury over the next few days.