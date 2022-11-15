Plumlee contributed 18 points (8-9 FG, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists, one block and three steals in 31 minutes during Monday's 112-105 victory over the Magic.

Plumlee had an extremely efficient performance on both ends of the court, as he only missed one shot, posted a double-double, looked active as a passing threat and also left his mark on the defensive end. Firmly entrenched as the Hornets' starting center, Plumlee is having an excellent start to the season and is emerging as a reliable two-way threat. He has five double-doubles over his last nine appearances and has also grabbed at least 10 boards in five of his last six outings.