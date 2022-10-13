Plumlee recorded six points (1-1 FG, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, five assists and a block in 16 minutes during Wednesday's 99-94 preseason loss to Philadelphia.

Plumlee missed the start of the preseason due to a foot injury but was able to play in Wednesday's preseason finale after initially being ruled out. Although he played just 16 minutes in the narrow loss, he led the team in assists and was efficient with his limited playing time. Whether he faces a minutes restriction to begin the regular season remains to be seen, but he showcased his ability to perform well with limited opportunities during Wednesday's exhibition matchup.