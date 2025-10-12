Plumlee failed to score (0-2 FG), adding four rebounds in 11 minutes during Saturday's preseason win over the Mavericks.

Plumlee went scoreless off the bench, having very little impact on the game. The Hornets are yet to finalize things when it comes to the starting center position. The fact that Plumlee is even in the discussion says a lot about the team's current mindset. Ryan Kalkbrenner recorded a double-double as the starter, his best performance of the preseason. Even if Plumlee is given meaningful minutes, there is almost no chance he moves the needle when it comes to fantasy leagues.