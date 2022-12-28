Plumlee ended Tuesday's 110-105 loss to the Warriors with seven points (3-4 FG, 1-4 FT), 13 rebounds, four assists, four blocks and one steal across 29 minutes.

Plumlee was effective against Golden State's interior Tuesday. He broke a streak of six games without a double-digit rebound total, but also ended a five-game streak of double-digit scoring with seven points in the loss.