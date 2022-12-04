Plumlee supplied 13 points (6-9 FG, 1-1 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists and two steals over 30 minutes during Saturday's 105-96 loss to the Bucks.

Plumlee's best production came in the second quarter where he collected five points on 2-of-3 shooting from the field, along with four rebounds and two steals. He added just four points in the second half but did collect another seven boards to give him a game high 11 on the night as the Hornets fell to Milwaukee. Plumlee has now recorded a double-double in back-to-back games and has nine of them on the season. He also grabbed two steals Saturday for just the third time in his 2022-2023 campaign.