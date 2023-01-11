Plumlee ended with 21 points (9-10 FG, 3-5 FT), seven rebounds and three assists across 33 minutes during Tuesday's 132-120 loss to the Raptors.

The veteran center saw his streak of games with double-digit rebounds end at five, but he made up for it by scoring more than 20 points for only the second time this season, with both performances coming in the last six games. Trade rumors are circling around Plumlee's head, not surprising considering his expiring contract and the Hornets' woeful record, but he's doing what he can to heighten his value. Since the beginning of December, he's averaging 13.5 points, 10.1 boards, 3.1 assists and 0.9 blocks while shooting 71.8 percent from the floor.