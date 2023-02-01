Plumlee chipped in 14 points (7-12 FG, 0-2 FT), 14 rebounds, five assists and one block over 31 minutes during Tuesday's 124-115 loss to the Bucks.

Plumlee cobbled together another strong performance despite the loss, racking up his 21st double-double of the season. He has been a top 75 player over the past month, proving to be arguably the waiver wire pickup of the year so far. Of course, the free throws remain an issue but anyone rostering him should be fully prepared for that. What happens beyond the trade deadline is a bit of a mystery but until then, managers should continue to roll him out there with confidence.