Plumlee amassed 16 points (6-6 FG, 4-6 FT), 15 rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal over 35 minutes during Thursday's 124-114 loss to the Raptors.
Plumlee was at it again in the loss, notching his fifth double-double in his past seven games. He has exceeded 30 minutes in four straight games, putting up top-35 value over the past two weeks. While his role on the rebuilding Hornets may not make perfect sense, it appears the coaching staff is more than happy to have him on the court. Until we see a decline in his role, Plumlee is a clear must-roster player across all fantasy formats.
More News
-
Hornets' Mason Plumlee: Hits for 21 against Toronto•
-
Hornets' Mason Plumlee: Another double-double Friday•
-
Hornets' Mason Plumlee: Puts up another strong stat line•
-
Hornets' Mason Plumlee: Another double-double•
-
Hornets' Mason Plumlee: Grabs 13 rebounds in loss•
-
Hornets' Mason Plumlee: Matches season-high 18 points•