Plumlee amassed 16 points (6-6 FG, 4-6 FT), 15 rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal over 35 minutes during Thursday's 124-114 loss to the Raptors.

Plumlee was at it again in the loss, notching his fifth double-double in his past seven games. He has exceeded 30 minutes in four straight games, putting up top-35 value over the past two weeks. While his role on the rebuilding Hornets may not make perfect sense, it appears the coaching staff is more than happy to have him on the court. Until we see a decline in his role, Plumlee is a clear must-roster player across all fantasy formats.