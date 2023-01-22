Plumlee totaled 25 points (11-14 FG, 3-4 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists and one steal across 29 minutes during Saturday's 122-118 victory over the Hawks.

Plumlee was a dominant force once again Saturday, continuing what has been arguably the best season of his career. Somehow, he has been a top-40 asset over the past month, despite shooting just 65 percent from the free throw line. With the trade deadline approaching, there is a chance he is moved to another team to open up minutes for both Nick Richards and Mark Williams. However, until that time, managers should simply sit back and enjoy the ride.