Plumlee totaled 12 points (5-8 FG, 2-4 FT), 18 rebounds and three assists in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 141-134 overtime loss to Detroit.

Plumlee turned in a neat shooting line and also led his team with 18 boards. He secured eight of his 18 rebounds in the fourth quarter, with five coming on the offensive glass. Plumlee has now recorded double-digit rebounding totals in six of his last seven appearances.