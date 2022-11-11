Plumlee recorded 13 points (4-4 FG, 5-7 FT), 15 rebounds and five assists in 39 minutes during Thursday's 117-112 overtime loss to Miami.

Plumlee turned in an impressive shooting night, as he needed only four attempts from the field and seven shots from the charity stripe to reach 13 points. After scoring in double figures just once through his first four games of November, he's responded with back-to-back double-digit nights, with each performance also resulting in a double-double.