Plumlee accumulated 18 points (7-9 FG, 4-6 FT), three rebounds, one assist and two steals in 26 minutes during Wednesday's 126-105 loss to the Clippers.

Plumlee scored in double-digits for the third straight game, adding a pair of steals for good measure. Despite a limited fantasy game, Plumlee has been able to maintain 12-team relevance this season, especially when punting three-pointers and free throw percentage. If and when he is replaced in the starting lineup, Plumlee will likely fall off the standard league tree but until then, keep rolling him out there on a nightly basis.