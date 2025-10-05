Plumlee won't start Sunday's preseason game against the Thunder, James Plowright of CLTure.org reports.

Plumlee was absent from practice this week due to an excused absence, but he didn't have an injury designation ahead of Sunday's preseason game against the Thunder and isn't on the inactive list. While he may suit up, it's unclear if Plumlee will actually see any minutes during the preseason opener. Moussa Diabate is starting at center Sunday.