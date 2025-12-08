Plumlee provided four points (1-2 FG, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one steal in 22 minutes during Sunday's 115-106 loss to the Nuggets.

Plumlee saw extended minutes Sunday due to the absnece of Moussa Diabate (knee) and did a fine job backing up rookie Ryan Kalkbrenner. If Diabate returns for the Hornets' next game Friday against Chicago, Plumlee will revert back to the third string, and may not even see the court.