Plumlee produced six points (2-4 FG, 2-6 FT), nine rebounds, seven assists and one steal across 23 minutes during Saturday's 120-113 overtime win over the Warriors.

Plumlee offered very little in terms of scoring but as he tends to do, he put up numbers across a range of other categories. He continues to be utilized as the starting center and yet typically sees fewer than 25 minutes per game. While he does rank outside the top 200, he can be streamed in for anyone in need of boards and assists from the center position.