Plumlee supplied 18 points (6-7 FG, 6-11 FT), 14 rebounds, four assists and two blocks across 33 minutes during Monday's 121-115 loss to the Lakers.

Plumlee continued to provide an impactful presence down low for Charlotte, finishing with his second straight double-double and 13th such effort this season. The veteran big man struggled from the charity stripe but missed just one of his seven attempts from the field and finished third on the Hornets with 18 points. In his age-32 campaign, Plumlee is enjoying one of his best NBA seasons, as he is on pace for per-game averages of 10.7 points, 9.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists while shooting 63.6 percent from the field. He can be a free-throw drain in fantasy, but he's nonetheless worth a roster spot in standard nine-category formats.