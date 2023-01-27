Plumlee racked up 21 points (9-9 FG, 3-4 FT), 12 rebounds and four assists in 30 minutes during Thursday's 111-96 win over Chicago.

Plumlee was perfect from the field and missed his only shot of the day at the free-throw line. He's now secured seven double-doubles through 13 January appearances and continues to be most valuable to fantasy managers in the scoring and rebounding categories, though he's also shown that he can make an impact as a passer.