Plumlee totaled 11 points (4-8 FG, 3-4 FT), 13 rebounds, three assists and two blocks over 25 minutes during Wednesday's 106-88 loss to the Bulls.

Plumlee only attempted four field goals in first half, knocking down three of them, along with one free-throw for seven points. However, his eight first-half rebounds help keep Charlotte in the game early, as he also added a block on a Nikola Vucevic three-point attempt with under a minute to play in the second quarter. Plumlee has now collected double-digit rebounds in back-to-back contests after failing to reach that mark in any of his first six games to begin the season.