Plumlee totaled 12 points (5-6 FG, 2-5 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and one block over 28 minutes during Monday's 115-108 loss to Sacramento.

Plumlee was relevant yet again in the loss, recording his first double-double of the season. His role has become a source of frustration for many managers who view Nick Richards as the option the Hornets should be going with. Unfortunately, if there is one thing we know about Steve Clifford, it's that he will stick to his guns, meaning Plumlee is likely to hold his spot in the rotation for the foreseeable future.