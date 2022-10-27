Plumlee produced eight points (2-3 FG, 4-6 FT), seven rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 134-131 overtime loss to New York.

Plumlee seemed to have a limited workload over his first two appearances of the 2022-23 campaign, but he played a season-high 31 minutes during Wednesday's overtime loss. The 32-year-old was unable to record double figures in any category but was efficient from the floor and has now converted 61.9 percent of his field-goal attempts to begin the year. Across the first four games of the season, he's averaged 9.0 points, 6.8 rebounds and 4.5 assists in 24.8 minutes per game.