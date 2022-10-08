Plumlee had nine points (4-6 FG, 1-3 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists and two blocks across 23 minutes in Friday's 112-103 loss against the Celtics.

Plumlee is not known for his offensive numbers and is well-regarded as a rim protector around the league, but he contributed on both ends of the court in this loss. He's expected to open the season as the Hornets' starting center, but his fantasy value is not very high due to the limited potential of his offensive game.