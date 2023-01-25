Plumlee supplied 17 points (6-10 FG, 5-6 FT), six rebounds and four assists in 25 minutes during Tuesday's 128-97 loss to the Suns.

Plumlee did his usual damage in the scoring column in a blowout loss, though he was held to his lower rebound total since Dec. 21. Despite a slow night on the glass, he continues to serve as a reliable contributor across the board and is averaging 19.2 points, 9.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists over his last five games.