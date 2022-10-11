Plume won't return to Monday's preseason contest against Washington due to a left foot sprain.

Being the preseason, the Hornets will take every precaution necessary to avoid a much bigger injury for the veteran. Thus, Plumlee will watch the remainder of the matchup on the sidelines with a sprained foot. Plumlee posted four points, grabbed two rebounds and dished out two assists across 10 minutes of action before exiting.