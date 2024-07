Morgan will play for Virtus Bologna in 2024-25, Eurohoops.net reports.

Morgan set a Hornets' Summer League record with 36 points Friday against Portland, going 11-for-11 from the field and drilling seven threes in 23 minutes off the bench. The 31-year-old guard most played in the British Basketball League a season ago but will transition to EuroLeague for the 2024-25 campaign.