Hornets' Michael Carter-Williams: Assigned to G-League for rehab
Carter-Williams (knee) was assigned to the Hornets' G-League affiliate, the Greensboro Swarm, for a rehab assignment.
Carter-Williams has not yet appeared in a game for the Hornets while working his way back from knee surgery. In his absence, Malik Monk has been the main beneficiary, averaging 10.5 points across 23.8 minutes across the team's past four contests.
