Hornets' Michael Carter-Williams: Available to play Monday
Carter-Williams (shoulder) will be active and available to play in Monday's matchup with the Pacers.
Carter-Williams was held out of Saturday's game against the Heat with a strained left shoulder, but it was clearly nothing overly serious considering he's back in the lineup after just a one-game absence. He's averaging just 15.7 minutes so far this season, so Carter-Williams still likely isn't someone to target for fantasy purposes despite being healthy. Malik Monk may see a few less minutes as well with Carter-Williams back in the fold.
