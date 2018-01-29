Hornets' Michael Carter-Williams: Available to play Monday

Carter-Williams (shoulder) will be active and available to play in Monday's matchup with the Pacers.

Carter-Williams was held out of Saturday's game against the Heat with a strained left shoulder, but it was clearly nothing overly serious considering he's back in the lineup after just a one-game absence. He's averaging just 15.7 minutes so far this season, so Carter-Williams still likely isn't someone to target for fantasy purposes despite being healthy. Malik Monk may see a few less minutes as well with Carter-Williams back in the fold.