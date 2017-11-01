Hornets' Michael Carter-Williams: Back from G League assignment
The Hornets recalled Carter-Williams (knee) on Wednesday from his rehab assignment with the G League's Greensboro Swarm.
With Greensboro first set to begin G League season play Saturday, Carter-Williams didn't take part in any games with the affiliate, but instead took part in scrimmaging Tuesday. It's unclear if Carter-Williams' workout was sufficient enough for the Hornets to sign off on the point guard making his season debut Wednesday against the Bucks or if he'll remain inactive for that contest. Carter-Williams should settle in as the primary backup to point guard Kemba Walker once it's determined he's fully healthy following an August knee procedure.
