Hornets' Michael Carter-Williams: Getting start Wednesday
Hornets head coach said Carter-Williams will start at point guard Wednesday against the Raptors.
Kemba Walker (shoulder) is set to miss his first game of the season, which should clear the way for Carter-Williams, who is averaging just 15.4 minutes over eight appearances in 2017-18, to see his largest workload of the campaign. That could be enough to make the 2013-14 Rookie of the Year an appealing punt play in DFS contests, though it's possible that Malik Monk and Julyan Stone (hamstring) could cut into Carter-Williams' playing time if he struggles in the early going.
