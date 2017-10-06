Play

Hornets' Michael Carter-Williams: Goes through contact drills

Carter-Williams (knee) took part in full-contact drills at Friday's practice, Rick Bonnell of the Charlotte Observer reports.

The Hornets still haven't provide much in the way of a firm return timeline for Carter-Williams, who underwent a procedure on his knee in August. At the team's media day, coach Steve Clifford indicated that Carter-Williams would be sidelined "for a while," but his return to full contact Friday is certainly a step in the right direction. Still, the expectation is that Carter-Williams could miss time to begin the regular season, meaning rookie Malik Monk could be asked to fill in at backup point guard behind entrenched starter Kemba Walker.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Fantasy Basketball