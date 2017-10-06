Hornets' Michael Carter-Williams: Goes through contact drills

Carter-Williams (knee) took part in full-contact drills at Friday's practice, Rick Bonnell of the Charlotte Observer reports.

The Hornets still haven't provide much in the way of a firm return timeline for Carter-Williams, who underwent a procedure on his knee in August. At the team's media day, coach Steve Clifford indicated that Carter-Williams would be sidelined "for a while," but his return to full contact Friday is certainly a step in the right direction. Still, the expectation is that Carter-Williams could miss time to begin the regular season, meaning rookie Malik Monk could be asked to fill in at backup point guard behind entrenched starter Kemba Walker.