Hornets' Michael Carter-Williams: Hands out five assists in Wednesday's win

Carter-Williams tallied two points (1-4 FG, 0-3 3Pt), five assists, four rebounds, and one steal in 15 minutes during Wednesday's 123-110 win over the Hawks.

Carter-Williams continues to pick up the minutes leftover by starting point guard Kemba Walker, and the two even shared the floor for a bit during this one. After sitting out Saturday's loss to the Heat with a shoulder injury, Carter-Williams has averaged 16.5 minutes per in the two games since his return. He is best reserved for use in the very deepest fantasy leagues.