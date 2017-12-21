Hornets' Michael Carter-Williams: Listed as probable vs. Bucks
Carter-Williams is listed as probable for Friday's game against the Bucks with right knee soreness in the team's official game notes.
Carter-Williams has dealt with lingering knee issues throughout his career, but given that he has played in every game since mid-November, the point guard's presence on Friday's injury report likely doesn't mean much. Carter-Williams should be active Friday as the Hornets' primary backup point guard.
