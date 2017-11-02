Hornets' Michael Carter-Williams: Listed as questionable for Friday
Carter-Williams (knee) is officially listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Spurs.
The Hornets announced on Wednesday that Carter-Williams was unlikely to play in their upcoming four-game road trip, so despite being listed as questionable, he's fully expected to sit out Friday's contest. That said, there's always the chance Carter-Williams makes some unexpected improvement and another update should be provided after the team's morning shootaround.
