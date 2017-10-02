Hornets' Michael Carter-Williams: Officially out for exhibition opener
Carter-Williams (knee) has officially been ruled out for Monday's preseason opener against the Celtics, A. Sherrod Blakely of NBC Sports Boston reports.
Coach Steve Clifford mentioned last week that Carter-Williams "won't be able do anything for a while," so it's not surprising he'll be held out of the preseason opener. In fact, his status for the regular season remains questionable as well and the Hornets have yet to provide any sort of timetable for a return. For now, considere Carter-Williams doubtful for the rest of the preseason, which likely means more minutes for Malik Monk as a reserve behind Kemba Walker.
