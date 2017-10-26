Hornets' Michael Carter-Williams: Out Friday vs. Rockets

Carter-Williams (knee) will remain out for Friday's game against the Rockets, Rick Bonnell of the Charlotte Observer reports.

Carter-Williams remains without a concrete timetable for a return, though the general belief is that he's at least a week away, especially considering he's yet to return to full-contact practices. That being said, he'll continue to be evaluated on a game-to-game basis, with Malik Monk filling in as the team's backup point guard behind Kemba Walker in the meantime.