Hornets' Michael Carter-Williams: Out Friday vs. Rockets
Carter-Williams (knee) will remain out for Friday's game against the Rockets, Rick Bonnell of the Charlotte Observer reports.
Carter-Williams remains without a concrete timetable for a return, though the general belief is that he's at least a week away, especially considering he's yet to return to full-contact practices. That being said, he'll continue to be evaluated on a game-to-game basis, with Malik Monk filling in as the team's backup point guard behind Kemba Walker in the meantime.
