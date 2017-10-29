Hornets' Michael Carter-Williams: Out Sunday vs. Magic
Carter-Williams (knee) will not play in Sunday's game against the Magic.
Carter-Williams will once again sit out Sunday as he has yet to be cleared for full-contact practices. Until Carter-Williams is able to play, Malik Monk will continue to work as Charlotte's backup point guard.
