Hornets' Michael Carter-Williams: Plays eight minutes in loss to Wolves
Carter-Williams made his season debut Sunday against Minnesota, finishing scoreless with one rebound, one assist, one block and one steal in eight minutes of action.
The backup point guard missed the first two-plus weeks of the season with a knee injury, but he returned to active duty over the weekend and was eased back into action as the Hornets suffered a second straight loss. Look for Charlotte to continue to bring Carter-Williams along gradually, but he could eventually be the primary backup to Kemba Walker. The 26-year-old is coming off of a disastrous 2016-17 season with the Bulls, in which he averaged just 6.6 points and 2.5 assists per game while shooting a career-worst 36.6 percent from the field.
More News
-
Hornets' Michael Carter-Williams: Will be active Friday vs. Spurs•
-
Hornets' Michael Carter-Williams: Listed as questionable for Friday•
-
Hornets' Michael Carter-Williams: Unlikely to play on four-game road trip•
-
Hornets' Michael Carter-Williams: Back from G League assignment•
-
Hornets' Michael Carter-Williams: Assigned to G-League for rehab•
-
Hornets' Michael Carter-Williams: Remains sidelined•
-
Week 4 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Sell-high: Klay losing value?
Looking to make a trade? Here are some players to consider moving while their value is hig...
-
Early-season rookie watch
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver Wire: Filling Fultz void
Two full weeks of action have created new options for Fantasy owners, including the 76ers point...
-
The latest injury updates and analysis
Worried about injuries to Kawhi Leonard, Chris Paul, and Anthony Davis? We've got the latest...
-
Stock Watch: Jackson showing signs
Who is moving up, who is moving down? We take a look around the league after the first week...