Hornets' Michael Carter-Williams: Plays eight minutes in loss to Wolves

Carter-Williams made his season debut Sunday against Minnesota, finishing scoreless with one rebound, one assist, one block and one steal in eight minutes of action.

The backup point guard missed the first two-plus weeks of the season with a knee injury, but he returned to active duty over the weekend and was eased back into action as the Hornets suffered a second straight loss. Look for Charlotte to continue to bring Carter-Williams along gradually, but he could eventually be the primary backup to Kemba Walker. The 26-year-old is coming off of a disastrous 2016-17 season with the Bulls, in which he averaged just 6.6 points and 2.5 assists per game while shooting a career-worst 36.6 percent from the field.