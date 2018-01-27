Hornets' Michael Carter-Williams: Questionable Saturday
Carter-Williams has been listed as questionable for Saturday's matchup versus the Heat.
This is the first news about a a shoulder injury for Carter-Williams, but he presumably sustained it during Friday's victory over the Hawks. Malik Monk could see some minutes in the rotation should he ultimately sit out, but final confirmation on his status is unlikely to be determined until he goes through warmups prior to tip-off.
