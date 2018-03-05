Hornets' Michael Carter-Williams: Questionable to return with shoulder injury
Carter-Williams left Sunday's game against the Raptors with a sprained left shoulder and is questionable to return.
Without Carter-Williams, the Hornets would lack a true backup point guard in Kemba Walker, and while Walker would usually shoulder majority of the floor leading role for the second half, Treveon Graham will likely operate as the primary backup should Carter-Williams not return to Sunday's game and Walker need a rest.
