Hornets' Michael Carter-Williams: Remains out Wednesday
Carter-Williams (knee) will not play during Wednesday's game against the Nuggets, Rick Bonnell of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Considering the point guard has not been cleared for contact practice yet, Tuesday's status isn't surprising. In his stead, Malik Monk will seemingly continue to function as Charlotte's backup point guard behind Kemba Walker.
