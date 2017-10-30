Hornets' Michael Carter-Williams: Remains sidelined

Carter-Williams (knee) will not make his season debut in Monday's game against the Grizzlies.

Carter-Williams' status is not completely clear at the moment, as there has been no definitive timetable for his recovery relayed by the team. Thus, he will continued to be considered day-to-day going forward. In his absence, look for Malik Monk to continue handling the back up point guard duties. Carter-Williams' next opportunity to return will be Wednesday against the Bucks,.