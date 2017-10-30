Hornets' Michael Carter-Williams: Remains sidelined
Carter-Williams (knee) will not make his season debut in Monday's game against the Grizzlies.
Carter-Williams' status is not completely clear at the moment, as there has been no definitive timetable for his recovery relayed by the team. Thus, he will continued to be considered day-to-day going forward. In his absence, look for Malik Monk to continue handling the back up point guard duties. Carter-Williams' next opportunity to return will be Wednesday against the Bucks,.
More News
-
Hornets' Michael Carter-Williams: Out Sunday vs. Magic•
-
Hornets' Michael Carter-Williams: Out Friday vs. Rockets•
-
Hornets' Michael Carter-Williams: Remains out Wednesday•
-
Hornets' Michael Carter-Williams: Will sit again Monday•
-
Hornets' Michael Carter-Williams: Will not be ready for opener•
-
Hornets' Michael Carter-Williams: Waiting to do full-court scrimmaging•
-
Waiver Wire: Filling Fultz void
Two full weeks of action have created new options for Fantasy owners, including the 76ers point...
-
The latest injury updates and analysis
Worried about injuries to Kawhi Leonard, Chris Paul, and Anthony Davis? We've got the latest...
-
Stock Watch: Jackson showing signs
Who is moving up, who is moving down? We take a look around the league after the first week...
-
Week 2 waiver wire targets
Only one week in, competition is already hot for talent on the waiver wire.
-
Week 2 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...