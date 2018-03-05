Hornets' Michael Carter-Williams: Returns to game Sunday

Carter-Williams (shoulder) returned to Sunday's game against the Raptors, Rick Bonnell of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Carter-Williams has elected to play through the injury and will likely play through the first half of the fourth quarter until Charlotte elects to bring All-Star Kemba Walker back into the game to close things out at point guard.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories