Hornets' Michael Carter-Williams: Returns to game Sunday
Carter-Williams (shoulder) returned to Sunday's game against the Raptors, Rick Bonnell of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Carter-Williams has elected to play through the injury and will likely play through the first half of the fourth quarter until Charlotte elects to bring All-Star Kemba Walker back into the game to close things out at point guard.
