Hornets' Michael Carter-Williams: Ruled out Saturday
Carter-Williams (shoulder) will not play Saturday against Miami.
The backup point guard is dealing with a strained left shoulder, which he apparently sustained at some point during Friday's win over the Hawks. In his absence, expect Malik Monk to pick up increased minutes as the backup to Kemba Walker.
More News
-
Hornets' Michael Carter-Williams: Questionable Saturday•
-
Hornets' Michael Carter-Williams: Not on injury report•
-
Hornets' Michael Carter-Williams: Listed as probable vs. Bucks•
-
Hornets' Michael Carter-Williams: Shifting back to bench role Monday•
-
Hornets' Michael Carter-Williams: Getting start Wednesday•
-
Hornets' Michael Carter-Williams: Plays eight minutes in loss to Wolves•
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Trade deadline preview
With the trade deadline looming, we dove into the rumors to see who might be on the move and...
-
Scouting out Dynasty sleepers
Going deeper into dynasty formats, Alex Barutha looks at sleeper candidates like Jarrett Allen,...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire targets
In limited minutes, Wayne Ellington keeps rising up the ranks of 3-point scorers. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
J.J. Redick is expected to miss at least two weeks with a cracked fibula. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...