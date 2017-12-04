Hornets' Michael Carter-Williams: Shifting back to bench role Monday
Carter-Williams will return to the bench for Monday's game against the Magic.
Carter-Williams started the last two games for the Hornets with Kemba Walker (shoulder) out, averaging 10.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 5.5 assists across 30.0 minutes during that span. However, Walker has been cleared to make his return to the top unit, so Carter-Williams will head back to the bench and will likely see minutes much closer to the 18.3 he's averaged thus far this season. That should take him off the radar in the majority of fantasy leagues.
