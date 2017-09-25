Hornets' Michael Carter-Williams: Still without return timetable

Carter-Williams (knee) remains without a firm return timetable, Rick Bonnell of the Charlotte Observer reports. "He won't be able to do anything for a while," coach Steve Clifford said.

Clifford's comments aren't exactly encouraging, and with camp set to begin this week, it appears the Hornets are preparing to be without Carter-Williams for a significant period of time. The journeyman point guard underwent a procedure on his knee last month, and the fact that he's only been cleared for non-contract drills indicates that he'll likely be unavailable to begin the regular season. Charlotte doesn't have a ton of depth at point guard, so if that is, indeed, the case, rookie Malik Monk could pick up increased minutes behind starter Kemba Walker.