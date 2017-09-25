Play

Hornets' Michael Carter-Williams: Still without return timetable

Carter-Williams (knee) remains without a firm return timetable, Rick Bonnell of the Charlotte Observer reports. "He won't be able to do anything for a while," coach Steve Clifford said.

Clifford's comments aren't exactly encouraging, and with camp set to begin this week, it appears the Hornets are preparing to be without Carter-Williams for a significant period of time. The journeyman point guard underwent a procedure on his knee last month, and the fact that he's only been cleared for non-contract drills indicates that he'll likely be unavailable to begin the regular season. Charlotte doesn't have a ton of depth at point guard, so if that is, indeed, the case, rookie Malik Monk could pick up increased minutes behind starter Kemba Walker.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Fantasy Basketball