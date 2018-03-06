Hornets' Michael Carter-Williams: Timetable unclear, may need surgery

Carter-Williams (shoulder) will determine a timetable for a return after a decision is made on whether he will pursue surgery or address his injury via rehabilitation.

Carter-Williams' left shoulder sprain is apparently fairly serious, as he may need surgery to address the issue. Until he makes a decision, however, he'll be out indefinitely. In the meantime, other guards on the roster such as Malik Monk, Julyan Stone and Marcus Paige could all see extra run.

