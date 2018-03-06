Hornets' Michael Carter-Williams: Timetable unclear, may need surgery
Carter-Williams (shoulder) will determine a timetable for a return after a decision is made on whether he will pursue surgery or address his injury via rehabilitation.
Carter-Williams' left shoulder sprain is apparently fairly serious, as he may need surgery to address the issue. Until he makes a decision, however, he'll be out indefinitely. In the meantime, other guards on the roster such as Malik Monk, Julyan Stone and Marcus Paige could all see extra run.
More News
-
Hornets' Michael Carter-Williams: Will not play Tuesday•
-
Hornets' Michael Carter-Williams: Returns to game Sunday•
-
Hornets' Michael Carter-Williams: Questionable to return with shoulder injury•
-
Hornets' Michael Carter-Williams: Hands out five assists in Wednesday's win•
-
Hornets' Michael Carter-Williams: Available to play Monday•
-
Hornets' Michael Carter-Williams: Ruled out Saturday•
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...