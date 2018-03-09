Hornets' Michael Carter-Williams: To undergo surgery, miss rest of season

Carter-Williams has been diagnosed with a posterior labral tear in his left shoulder and will undergo surgery to address the issue. He will miss the remainder of the season.

Carter-Williams suffered the injury during Sunday's game against the Raptors, but continued playing. It ended up being more serious than expected, however, as he missed the following two games and has since been diagnosed with a tear, requiring surgery. He'll finish the year averaging just 4.6 points, 2.7 boards and 2.2 steals in 16.1 minutes per game while serving as Kemba Walker's backup. He also shot a career-low 33.2 percent from the field. At this point, it's not entirely clear that another team will take a chance on Carter-Williams. In the immediate future for the Hornets, Malik Monk should continue serving as the team's new backup to Walker.