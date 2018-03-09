Hornets' Michael Carter-Williams: To undergo surgery, miss rest of season
Carter-Williams has been diagnosed with a posterior labral tear in his left shoulder and will undergo surgery to address the issue. He will miss the remainder of the season.
Carter-Williams suffered the injury during Sunday's game against the Raptors, but continued playing. It ended up being more serious than expected, however, as he missed the following two games and has since been diagnosed with a tear, requiring surgery. He'll finish the year averaging just 4.6 points, 2.7 boards and 2.2 steals in 16.1 minutes per game while serving as Kemba Walker's backup. He also shot a career-low 33.2 percent from the field. At this point, it's not entirely clear that another team will take a chance on Carter-Williams. In the immediate future for the Hornets, Malik Monk should continue serving as the team's new backup to Walker.
More News
-
Hornets' Michael Carter-Williams: Timetable unclear, may need surgery•
-
Hornets' Michael Carter-Williams: Will not play Tuesday•
-
Hornets' Michael Carter-Williams: Returns to game Sunday•
-
Hornets' Michael Carter-Williams: Questionable to return with shoulder injury•
-
Hornets' Michael Carter-Williams: Hands out five assists in Wednesday's win•
-
Hornets' Michael Carter-Williams: Available to play Monday•
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...