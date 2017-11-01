Hornets' Michael Carter-Williams: Unlikely to play on four-game road trip

Carter-Williams (knee) is unlikely to play during the team's upcoming four-game road trip, Rick Bonnell of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Carter was assigned to the G-League on Tuesday and recalled Wednesday after taking part in scrimmaging. It's unclear exactly how things went, but the fact that Bonnell believes Carter-Williams is probably at least five games away from returning isn't a great sign. In the meantime, rookie Malik Monk should be expected to continue backing up starting point guard Kemba Walker.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories