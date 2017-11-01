Hornets' Michael Carter-Williams: Unlikely to play on four-game road trip

Carter-Williams (knee) is unlikely to play during the team's upcoming four-game road trip, Rick Bonnell of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Carter was assigned to the G-League on Tuesday and recalled Wednesday after taking part in scrimmaging. It's unclear exactly how things went, but the fact that Bonnell believes Carter-Williams is probably at least five games away from returning isn't a great sign. In the meantime, rookie Malik Monk should be expected to continue backing up starting point guard Kemba Walker.